A pair of lions has been released into their new home in South Africa after they were rescued from a zoo in Ukraine.
The three-year old lions, Tsar and Jamil, were rescued shortly after the war with Russia started in 2022, according to Africa News.
They will be released into the Born Free Big Cat Sanctuary at Shamwari Private Game Reserve.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | South African big cat sanctuary receives lions rescued from Ukraine
A pair of lions has been released into their new home in South Africa after they were rescued from a zoo in Ukraine.
The three-year old lions, Tsar and Jamil, were rescued shortly after the war with Russia started in 2022, according to Africa News.
They will be released into the Born Free Big Cat Sanctuary at Shamwari Private Game Reserve.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos