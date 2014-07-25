Zuma’s daughter promoted to chief of staff in two months
President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Thuthukile was promoted to chief of staff in the department of telecommunications and postal services and earns nearly a million rand a year.
The Mail and Guardian newspaper reported that Thuthukile Zuma rose to the position in just two months, raising concerns about political nepotism at the department.
The report said it appears the position was never advertised, but ministers may make such appointments without going through normal processes.
“There is an HR procedure for an upgrade of posts, but minister’s requests are rarely turned down,” a government employee said.
According to estimates, Thuthukile will be in charge of a R4.1 million budget and is mandated to play a function in the interplay between the ministry and department.
She does not have the prerequisite managerial qualifications for the position according to the Mail and Guardian.