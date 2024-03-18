Dilapidated Fleet Street fire station slammed as health risk
Building infested with rats, there is an unpleasant smell and no security and vehicles stand idle, says DA
Buffalo City Metro’s fire station in Fleet Street is in a shambles, with fears of serious health risks for employees...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.