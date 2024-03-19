There was a festive vibe at Hamburg as family and friends arrived for the swim adventure finale.
Sixty-year-olds complete six-river swim for conservation efforts
East London’s Joy Roach and Mandy Uys celebrate birthdays by raising funds for Gonubie estuary’s protection
Two East London open water swimmers ended their quest to celebrate their 60th birthdays by swimming 60km in six Eastern Cape rivers on Saturday.
Joy Roach and Dr Mandy Uys, their support crew of Barbara Briceland and Gail Wild, also in their 60s, were joined in their final leg of 10km on the swim in the Keiskamma River by five East London swimmers, a paddler and two land supporters.
There were fist bumps and hugs when the legendary swimming environmentalists emerged at the jubilant finish on the slipway in Hamburg.
They used the swim, under the banner of Wild ’n Free for an Estuary, to raise funds to pay for an environmental management plan (EMP) for the protection and conservation of the Gonubie River.
When gazetted, the EMPs have legal status.
Roach and Uys hit the 60km mark in the Kleinemonde West Estuary on Friday, March 15, alongside their crew of Wild and Briceland, who had swum 50km at that point.
‘We could not stand by and watch our rivers deteriorate’
Community rallies to stop die-off of neglected wetland in heart of Gonubie
Roach said: “We are privileged to have good health, and how wonderful to use this, along with doing something we love, swimming, to benefit a cause we believe in.
“I really would recommend this to all who love doing something, to use it to do good with it. It gives purpose.
“Watching a bunch of elderly women embracing this challenge without fuss, living in the moment, gliding with grace — they were all truly poetic in their movement — was such a wonderful thing for me to experience.
“We have good strong bodies and I have marvelled at how wonderfully we are made, how strong our bodies and minds really can be.
“The estuaries we have swum have highlighted the absolute beauty we have at our doorsteps. Preserving them is an absolute must.
“The prolific bird life, fish life, flora and peace they offer is a treasure. A sanity in this loud world of chaos that otherwise surrounds us.”
Donations: Swim for Rivers Nedbank account 115 295 0487 Reference: GEM and your name.
