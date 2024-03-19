News

Tidy Towns doing great things with meagre resources

Remarkable improvement evident at some city beaches, says ardent supporter of cleanup campaign, Dean Knox

Premium
By MIKE LOEWE - 19 March 2024

Impressive strides are being made in turning sections of Buffalo City into clean places to be shown with pride to visitors such as tourists flocking off cruise liners...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says