Matlou testified that on July 17 2014, there was a booking made by Sibiya for a learner's licence in Gauteng. Matlou explained to the court that NaTIS provides individual details including infringement notices, ID number, cellphone number and address among other information.
His investigation revealed Sibiya, with his address given as Sotho Hostel in Vosloorus, had made a transaction in Brakpan on that date.
“The accused was authorised to take his learner's test on July 22 2014,” Motlou said.
However, he failed his learner's test. On the same day he failed, the NaTIS system records indicate a transaction was performed on his ID number at another licence centre in Boksburg to apply for another test.
“He continued and wrote on September 15 2014 — he passed,” he said.
Some of his co-accused had also told the court they were not in Gauteng at the time of the murder.
Further, Matlou was also requested in November 2020 to investigate a vehicle linked to the murder case. His investigation revealed that the car, Ntuli's silver VW vehicle, was previously owned by a vehicle hiring company.
The trial continues on Monday.
TimesLIVE
NaTIS information refutes version of accused who confessed to Senzo Meyiwa's murder
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Evidence generated from the electronic national administration traffic information system (NaTIS) has revealed that one of the men implicated in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, was in Gauteng during the year of the murder.
This is in contrast to Sibiya's evidence that he was not a resident of Gauteng between 2013 and 2015.
Sibiya, who also confessed to the circumstances leading to Meyiwa's murder, told the Pretoria high court last year he was not a resident of Gauteng at the time of the footballer's murder.
Sibiya is on trial with Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli for Meyiwa's murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Chupye Christopher Matlou, who works as an investigator for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, took the stand on Friday.
He had been requested by lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda to investigate whether any of the accused had made transactions on the NaTIS system.
‘Are ethics taught in university?’: Meyiwa judge slams lawyer’s conduct
Matlou testified that on July 17 2014, there was a booking made by Sibiya for a learner's licence in Gauteng. Matlou explained to the court that NaTIS provides individual details including infringement notices, ID number, cellphone number and address among other information.
His investigation revealed Sibiya, with his address given as Sotho Hostel in Vosloorus, had made a transaction in Brakpan on that date.
“The accused was authorised to take his learner's test on July 22 2014,” Motlou said.
However, he failed his learner's test. On the same day he failed, the NaTIS system records indicate a transaction was performed on his ID number at another licence centre in Boksburg to apply for another test.
“He continued and wrote on September 15 2014 — he passed,” he said.
Some of his co-accused had also told the court they were not in Gauteng at the time of the murder.
Further, Matlou was also requested in November 2020 to investigate a vehicle linked to the murder case. His investigation revealed that the car, Ntuli's silver VW vehicle, was previously owned by a vehicle hiring company.
The trial continues on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos