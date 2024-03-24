News

IN PICS | Activists beat 1,000 drums for a free Palestine

By TimesLive - 24 March 2024
Human rights activists were out in numbers to beat 1,000 drums for a free Palestine at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Activists from across South Africa gathered at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg during the Human Rights Festival in a symbolic protest where they beat 1,000 drums for a free Palestine.

TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi captured the event on camera.

Human rights activists beat drums for a free Palestine with 1000 drums at the Constitutional hill.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Activists hoisting the Palestinian flag to show solidarity.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Constitutional Hill was buzzing with activists who pledged their solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Activists beat drums to demonstrate they feel the plight of Palestinians.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A young boy seen amongst human rights activists in solidarity with Palestinians.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

