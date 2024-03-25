News

Overjoyed rural land claimant can finally give relatives proper burials

More than 300 villagers receive payouts, totalling R168m

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 25 March 2024

For many years, 62-year-old Nomnikelo Ndlela has longed be able to provide proper burials for her late grandmother, father and five siblings...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest