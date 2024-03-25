Overjoyed rural land claimant can finally give relatives proper burials
More than 300 villagers receive payouts, totalling R168m
For many years, 62-year-old Nomnikelo Ndlela has longed be able to provide proper burials for her late grandmother, father and five siblings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.