Taxi dispute leaves EFF members stranded after manifesto launch
As thousands of EFF supporters gathered at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London for the party’s provincial manifesto launch on Thursday, dozens of party members from different parts of the Eastern Cape were left stranded in the city after a payment dispute between the party and the taxi association...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.