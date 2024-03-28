Where to spend your Easter weekend in East London

There’s plenty to do in Buffalo City this long Easter weekend.
From Easter egg hunts for little ones to markets for families and mindful dance sessions for adults, the metro has you covered.
Unleash your unique expression and let your inner child play, laugh and be fully present in the moment of a soul dance session at Nahoon Beach on Saturday morning.
Aimed to aid relaxation and help attendees let go of the week’s anxieties, the soul dance sessions are the brainchild of Lebo Mopeli, with Xabiso Boyce as the facilitator.
Boyce said the event was open to anyone seeking relaxation and a breather.
Much like in a silent disco, guests will each be handed a pair of headphones to enjoy relaxing music on the beach while they connect to nature through a variety of fun and healing practices such as guided play, breathwork and silly dance sessions.
“The event is open to all people, really,” Boyce said.
“Anyone struggling with anxiety or any sort of mental problem or their day-to-day life is welcome to join us.
“If you've had a tough week, you can come and release whatever has been holding you back.”
Guests are encouraged to dress comfortably or playfully and embrace their most open, joyful and creative selves. Shoes are optional.
Boyce said the event was held on the last weekend of each month, with the Nahoon Beach session running from 8-9am on Saturday and a Sunday session in Gonubie Beach from 5-6pm.
Tickets cost R50 on Quicket. Contact 071-658-0574 or 083-200-5336 for inquiries.
- Avalon Easter Night Market
For family fun, Avalon Kidd’s Beach Events Venue and Country Market is hosting a night market from midday on Friday. The outdoor country market will include an Easter egg hunt, quad bike train rides and pony rides, as well as a variety of stalls and market foods.
Market founder Kim Rennie said the guests could expect a vibey fun-filled family day.
“Being a night market, it’s quite a vibey kind of an experience. Parents and families can come out and enjoy our outdoor country venue built over a dam with a relaxing vibe.
“We have a few stalls where a bit of shopping can be done.
“We also have quite a varied assortment of food styles like Thai, Indian, Mexican and South African.”
The market is usually held on the first Sunday of every month but additional markets are held during the Easter and December holidays. Contact 082-900-3141 for inquiries.
For homebodies seeking to explore their lucky streak, Candy Ink Tattoos in Brookville is hosting a virtual raffle that could see one win a R1,000 tattoo voucher, among other surprises.
Tattoo artist Nina De Beer said the raffle would be held at 3pm live on the Candy Ink Tattoos SA Facebook page, where tickets would be picked and winners announced.
“It’s a simple raffle that includes a R1,000 tattoo voucher. At the moment, we’re busy putting together something fun for the second surprise raffle.
“While it’s not a major event, it will definitely be fun,” De Beer said.
Tickets cost R20.
“People can contact us on WhatsApp and just EFT us for their tickets. Then all the tickets will go into a jar and we will do the draw live,” she said.
Contact Candy Ink Tattoos on 084-375 5368.
Explore your creative abilities and experience the joy of painting with East London Sip N Paint at the Anne Bryant Art Gallery on Saturday. The painting session will be accompanied by complimentary drinks and snacks for a relaxed evening.
The event, co-founded by friends Anelisa Mbokomba and Piwe Qangule, is an intimate space for locals to enjoy wholesome activities outside the party scene.
Qangule said they had started the event to quench their personal thirst for quiet and intimate fun.
It had then developed into a public event when they discovered that many of their peers sought a similar environment.
“Part of the appeal is that anyone, despite their skill, can join.
“So much so that the people who think they are not creative or have no experience are the ones we try to cater for more.”
Qangule said guests would be welcomed with refreshments before the painting session started.
Guests can choose to take their paintings home with them or leave them at the venue.
Tickets cost R250, inclusive of painting material, snacks and drinks.
The session starts at 5pm. Contact 069-919-3581 for inquiries.
Where to spend your Easter weekend in East London
Image: JASON LLOYD
