Mdwaba interdicted from making bribery claims against Mbalula

The defamation case launched by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula against businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba was removed from the Johannesburg high court roll on Thursday after an agreement by the parties was made an order of the court.

Last year, Mdwaba accused Mbalula and the ministers of labour, finance and higher education of sending people to him in an attempt to solicit a bribe of R500m from the proceeds of R5bn his company would have received for an Unemployment Insurance Fund jobs scheme.

This prompted Mbalula to open a case of crimen injuria against Mdwaba in November last year. Mbalula denied all allegations made against him by Mdwaba.

When the application by Mbalula was set to be heard on Wednesday, Mdwaba instructed his legal team to seek a postponement of the matter, because he had terminated his mandate with his advocate and was looking for a new one.