Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she goes head-to-head with content creator Sipho Alphi in a Jaguar Experience advanced driving course.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Kasi Surprise enjoys a Jaguar Experience with Sipho Alphi
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she goes head-to-head with content creator Sipho Alphi in a Jaguar Experience advanced driving course.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos