News

Five die as taxi crashes into truck on N2 between Peddie and Makhanda

By DAILY DISPATCH REPORTER - 30 March 2024
The driver of the truck escaped unharmed while the taxi driver is among the injured.
The driver of the truck escaped unharmed while the taxi driver is among the injured.
Image: SUPPLED

Five people lost their lives when a minibus taxi crashed into a  heavy duty truck  on the N2 between Peddie and Makhanda on Saturday morning.

The accident  happened around 6AM.

The minibus taxi was travelling towards Peddie when it came across a stationary truck fully loaded with cement

Due to poor visibility,  the driver of the taxi saw the truck at the last minute. In attempting to avoid a collision, the taxi side-swiped the truck.

Five people (two women, one male, and two children) died on the scene . The 12 injured, mostly with minor injuries, were rushed to Settlers Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck escaped unharmed while the taxi driver is among the injured.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Liema's S'ya Mosha journey – BBMzansi