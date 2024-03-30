Five people lost their lives when a minibus taxi crashed into a heavy duty truck on the N2 between Peddie and Makhanda on Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 6AM.
The minibus taxi was travelling towards Peddie when it came across a stationary truck fully loaded with cement
Due to poor visibility, the driver of the taxi saw the truck at the last minute. In attempting to avoid a collision, the taxi side-swiped the truck.
Five people (two women, one male, and two children) died on the scene . The 12 injured, mostly with minor injuries, were rushed to Settlers Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the truck escaped unharmed while the taxi driver is among the injured.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations.
DispatchLIVE
Five die as taxi crashes into truck on N2 between Peddie and Makhanda
Image: SUPPLED
Five people lost their lives when a minibus taxi crashed into a heavy duty truck on the N2 between Peddie and Makhanda on Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 6AM.
The minibus taxi was travelling towards Peddie when it came across a stationary truck fully loaded with cement
Due to poor visibility, the driver of the taxi saw the truck at the last minute. In attempting to avoid a collision, the taxi side-swiped the truck.
Five people (two women, one male, and two children) died on the scene . The 12 injured, mostly with minor injuries, were rushed to Settlers Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the truck escaped unharmed while the taxi driver is among the injured.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos