Gqeberha teen dies in house fire
Image: Supplied
A Gqeberha family are mourning the loss of their teenage boy after he died in a house fire during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Lukhanyo Kwikwi, 19, died after his Clarence Street, Westering, home was engulfed in flames at about 6:25am.
"It is alleged that at approximately 6:25am SAPS Kabega Park responded to a complaint of a house that was on fire in Clarence Street, Westering.
"After the blaze was doused, the body of the teenager boy was found.
"According to the mother she was in Kwadwesi and left her son, Lukhanyo Kwikwi, alone at home."
She said the cause of the fire is unknown and no foul play is suspected.
