A 43-year-old man is lucky to be alive after being stabbed in neck when he was attacked by hitchhikers on Friday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened at about 3pm while the man was travelling along the N2.
"The victim was on his way from Kareedouw to Humansdorp driving his Renault Logan when he gave three unknown males a lift.
"About 10km from Humansdorp on the N2, he was robbed, stabbed in the neck and right forearm and left along the road.
"The suspects ran away."
Naidu said a passing motorist assisted and contacted the ambulance.
"The victim was stabilized and taken to hospital."
A case of attempted murder and robbery is under investigation.
Hitchhikers rob and stab motorist near Humansdorp
Image: 123rf.com/JAROMIR CHALABALA
