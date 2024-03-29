Our support is growing, says upbeat DA as it ‘canvasses for prayers’ in KZN

With regard to people who had left the ANC to join the MK party, Rodgers said he wasn't fazed.
With just two months to go before the elections, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal says its premier candidate Chris Pappas, partnerships and party lists bode well for wooing the electorate.
DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers was speaking during a visit to Newholmes Christian Fellowship church in Northdale — a party stronghold — on Friday.
“We are quite happy with what we have got on the ground. For the first time, we have two provincial campaigns. One is that of the premier run by uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas, and then there is the provincial leader’s campaign,” he said.
The party also announced its list of candidates hoping to serve in the provincial legislature after the elections.
“I will be going from branch to branch throughout the province, and Chris will also be going to different towns and having town hall meetings,” said Rodgers.
He said the DA had tried to make inroads into their non-traditional areas, where voters had in the past often opted for their political adversaries.
“Chris is an attraction to people. His speaking Zulu gives them an immediate connection. He is the right candidate and sure-footed for the position.
“Our lists are the most diverse we have ever had, and we have tried to maintain experience while bringing in young talent. We have also been mindful of the issue of gender balance and made sure all communities are represented.”
Rodgers downplayed how the party had in the last provincial elections been overtaken by the IFP, which was now the official opposition in the provincial legislature.
“What happened, going back, was that the National Freedom Party (NFP) could not register with the IEC. I think a lot of the NFP members went back to the IFP. Interestingly enough, our polling puts us ahead of the IFP by 3%.”
The party would later sign a pact with the IFP, he said, adding that the prospect of a coalition government was inevitable.
“Time will tell, but there is going to be no clear winner in these elections. We support the IFP in the service delivery pact. We won’t wait until [May 30 to sign the pact].”
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
