The number of fatalities reported on Eastern Cape roads climbed to nine on Saturday evening following an accident on the R411 road in Mqanduli that claimed four lives and injured four more.
Four adult males, including the driver, died on the seen after a Toyota Fortuner carrying eight people lost control and overturned.
The 4 injured passengers, one male and three females were taken to Zithulele Provincial Hospital for medical attention.
Circumstances surrounding this crash are still unknown at this stage.
A culpable homicide docket has been opened at Mqanduli Saps for further investigations.
This was a second major accident on the day.
Four more die in EC roads after Mqanduli accident
Five die as taxi crashes into truck on N2 between Peddie and Makhanda
Five people lost their lives when a minibus taxi crashed into a heavy duty truck on the N2 between Peddie and Makhanda on Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 6AM.
The minibus taxi was travelling towards Peddie when it came across a stationary truck fully loaded with cement.
Five people (two women, one male, and two children) died on the scene .
The 12 injured, mostly with minor injuries, were rushed to Settlers Hospital for treatment.
