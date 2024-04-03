The Gauteng department of education (GDE) says there is an urgent need to investigate the constitutionality of Curro’s value system and whether there is enough conscientisation of racial equality and human rights across all its institutions and personnel.
Curro was lambasted after pictures of a primary school pupils' career day event showed a black child posed as a cashier while white children posed as veterinarians, among other professions.
Curro apologised on Sunday, acknowledging the picture was initially posted by the company on social media but was deleted after a backlash.
The company promised to investigate as questions arose about whether the child chose to pose as a cashier or Curro officials made the decision.
The GDE has acknowledged the statement released by Curro Holdings.
Curro’s value system needs to be investigated: education department
However, it said the acknowledgment should be seen within the background of recent racial challenges Curro has faced, including a black teacher being called a monkey at one of its institutions.
“The GDE does not take such racial incidents lightly as they may be cultivating attitudes which reflect a society that has not fully dealt with racism, and this poses a threat not only to the education system and the model citizens it envisages to create but also to a nation that still tirelessly works towards overcoming such attitudes,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
He said it is also important to verify whether there are suitable mechanisms of accountability for those who fail to embrace equality and nonracialism within its institutions.
