The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed claims that two of its soldiers deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) surrendered to the M23 rebels.
A media report on National Security News has been doing the rounds on social media stating that several South African soldiers have surrendered.
The report, written by a Washington DC correspondent, said: “Several South African soldiers deployed by the ANC government in Democratic Republic of Congo as part of an ill-equipped and ill-prepared force reportedly surrendered to the M23 rebels this past week. The soldiers are now reportedly being held as hostages by M23.”
SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini rejected the report.
Dlamini said all SANDF members deployed in DRC have been accounted for.
“The convoluted article published by the faceless Washington correspondent is dismissed with the contempt it deserves. This is not the first time such unfounded and baseless news articles have been written about the SANDF since its deployment in DRC under SAMIDRC. The SANDF views such attempts to discredit the defence force in the most serious light by faceless people and will not stand by and allow its good name to be tarnished,” Dlamini said.
SANDF dismisses claims two of its soldiers in DRC surrendered to M23 rebels
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
