News

Police van torched, another stoned in Chatsworth

By TIMESLIVE - 04 April 2024
A police van was torched and another was stoned, allegedly by members of the Bottlebrush informal settlement in Chatsworth.
A police van was torched and another was stoned, allegedly by members of the Bottlebrush informal settlement in Chatsworth.
Image: SAPS

Residents of an informal settlement allegedly torched a police van and stoned another vehicle in Chatsworth, Durban, on Thursday. 

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the attack when members of the eThekwini district task team were tracing wanted murder suspects in the settlement.

“When police officers were tracking and tracing the suspects on foot a group of residents torched a police vehicle and stoned another.

“Community members complain about the lack of police resources, which is a genuine concern, but there are those who seek to cripple the police service so they can continue their reign of terror.

“Burning and stoning police vehicles is a serious crime and the team is already on the ground to find those behind this heinous act”, said Mkhwanazi.

Despite the damage to the vehicles, police managed to arrest the two wanted suspects and seized two firearms and an air rifle.

They are expected to appear in court soon. 

TimesLIVE

WATCH: Disgruntled KZN pupil allegedly sets teacher's car alight

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has condemned an incident in which a pupil allegedly torched a vehicle belonging to a Northbury Park Secondary ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany
Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...