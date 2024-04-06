Extreme ocean draw back on Sunday and massive surf predicted this week

The ocean was expected to draw back dramatically on Sunday night amid wild and unpredictable weather which swept over the Eastern Cape on the weekend.
A huge swell of 8.3m containing massive amounts of wave energy is expected to peak on Thursday.
A cut-off low-pressure cell south of Cape Town was the cause of the rain and wind, but the warning of a “negative” sea surge was a new addition to the disaster warnings.
In addition to the sea level warning, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned: “It is strongly advised that the public take necessary precautions during this weekend and early next week. This includes avoiding crossing flooded roads, bridges, and swollen streams
Windy.com showed that the southern oceans were blocked by a string of high pressure cells associated with tropical air from South America to Australia. These trap or cut off low-pressure cells over SA or close by preventing their normal westward drift. The COL unleashes extreme weather with a plethora of disastrous impacts.
In a statement at 6.35am on Saturday, SAWS spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said strong, near-gale to gale force winds “and other weather conditions” would cause ocean levels to drop on the coast “resulting in negative storm surge along the southwest to southeast coastline of SA in places between Saldanha and Gqeberha”. The SAWS graphic, however, shows Buffalo City to be included at the far end of the affected area with a vertical drop of 100mm compared to 500m from Cape Agulhas to Mossel Bay.
However, the entire west and east coasts would be affected from Saldanha to Gqeberha.
SAWS explained that while a positive storm surge caused seas to rise above the expected tides, a negative surge was caused by strong wind coinciding with a tidal low which could cause transport and shipping problems and affect shoreline infrastructure.
The predicted or “astronomical” Spring tide the highest and lowest tides in the natural cycle — are from Sunday to Thursday, with tides rising and falling over two metres.
Nothing was said of how the tide would “spring” back from its wind storm-affected new low levels, but there were concerns from local experts, such as teacher Dean Knox about whether this would be a gradual or dynamic process or would see a faster and more turbulent incoming tide.
Knox said swell forecasts were upgraded on the weekend and peak on Thursday showed a “massive” peak of 25,068 units of energy — Nahoon Reef normally became “wild and washy” at 3,000 units. The storm swell would be eight times more powerful.
While cautioning that swells often arrived a little later than predicted, he expected a “very positive” (strong) high tide on Thursday late afternoon and would be riding waves on his longboard in Nahoon River mouth which would break “past Blue Lagoon hotel” on the hill.
On Thursday, SAWs said in a statement that the cut off low followed a prolonged heatwave and below-average rainfall over the SA interior.
SAWS said the “intense low-pressure system, known as a cut-off low, is forecasted to bring widespread showers and thundershowers to many parts of the country” this weekend until Tuesday.
The service reminded the public that a COL caused the KwaZulu-Natal floodin 2022 and the Laingsburg flood in 1981.
Hundreds of people died because of these deluges.
SAWS warned of damaging winds, severe thunderstorms, and even snow, and that cut-off lows were most frequent in spring and autumn.
SAWS stated: “Tropical moisture has been transported from our neighbouring countries to the central and eastern interior of SA since Wednesday bringing rain and cold.
The service warned of hail, flooding, thunder, in the west but the system was expected to exit on Tuesday from its position off the southern Cape.
SAWS warned: “There remains uncertainty among Numeric Weather Prediction (NWP) models regarding the intensity and future movement of the system. This uncertainty could lead to changes in rainfall amounts and distribution” and promised regular updates to the public and government disaster management services.
DispatchLIVE
Extreme ocean draw back on Sunday and massive surf predicted this week
Image: UNSPLASH
The ocean was expected to draw back dramatically on Sunday night amid wild and unpredictable weather which swept over the Eastern Cape on the weekend.
A huge swell of 8.3m containing massive amounts of wave energy is expected to peak on Thursday.
A cut-off low-pressure cell south of Cape Town was the cause of the rain and wind, but the warning of a “negative” sea surge was a new addition to the disaster warnings.
In addition to the sea level warning, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned: “It is strongly advised that the public take necessary precautions during this weekend and early next week. This includes avoiding crossing flooded roads, bridges, and swollen streams
Windy.com showed that the southern oceans were blocked by a string of high pressure cells associated with tropical air from South America to Australia. These trap or cut off low-pressure cells over SA or close by preventing their normal westward drift. The COL unleashes extreme weather with a plethora of disastrous impacts.
In a statement at 6.35am on Saturday, SAWS spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said strong, near-gale to gale force winds “and other weather conditions” would cause ocean levels to drop on the coast “resulting in negative storm surge along the southwest to southeast coastline of SA in places between Saldanha and Gqeberha”. The SAWS graphic, however, shows Buffalo City to be included at the far end of the affected area with a vertical drop of 100mm compared to 500m from Cape Agulhas to Mossel Bay.
However, the entire west and east coasts would be affected from Saldanha to Gqeberha.
SAWS explained that while a positive storm surge caused seas to rise above the expected tides, a negative surge was caused by strong wind coinciding with a tidal low which could cause transport and shipping problems and affect shoreline infrastructure.
The predicted or “astronomical” Spring tide the highest and lowest tides in the natural cycle — are from Sunday to Thursday, with tides rising and falling over two metres.
Nothing was said of how the tide would “spring” back from its wind storm-affected new low levels, but there were concerns from local experts, such as teacher Dean Knox about whether this would be a gradual or dynamic process or would see a faster and more turbulent incoming tide.
Knox said swell forecasts were upgraded on the weekend and peak on Thursday showed a “massive” peak of 25,068 units of energy — Nahoon Reef normally became “wild and washy” at 3,000 units. The storm swell would be eight times more powerful.
While cautioning that swells often arrived a little later than predicted, he expected a “very positive” (strong) high tide on Thursday late afternoon and would be riding waves on his longboard in Nahoon River mouth which would break “past Blue Lagoon hotel” on the hill.
On Thursday, SAWs said in a statement that the cut off low followed a prolonged heatwave and below-average rainfall over the SA interior.
SAWS said the “intense low-pressure system, known as a cut-off low, is forecasted to bring widespread showers and thundershowers to many parts of the country” this weekend until Tuesday.
The service reminded the public that a COL caused the KwaZulu-Natal floodin 2022 and the Laingsburg flood in 1981.
Hundreds of people died because of these deluges.
SAWS warned of damaging winds, severe thunderstorms, and even snow, and that cut-off lows were most frequent in spring and autumn.
SAWS stated: “Tropical moisture has been transported from our neighbouring countries to the central and eastern interior of SA since Wednesday bringing rain and cold.
The service warned of hail, flooding, thunder, in the west but the system was expected to exit on Tuesday from its position off the southern Cape.
SAWS warned: “There remains uncertainty among Numeric Weather Prediction (NWP) models regarding the intensity and future movement of the system. This uncertainty could lead to changes in rainfall amounts and distribution” and promised regular updates to the public and government disaster management services.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos