News

WATCH | Solar panels in space could send power to Earth 24/7

By Reuters - 06 April 2024

A UK start-up says its power-beaming technology could provide the cheap, reliable energy source the Earth needs by harvesting solar power in space, 24 hours a day.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany