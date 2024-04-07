News

Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza, spokesperson says

By Ari Rabinovitch - 07 April 2024
An Israeli soldier gestures towards a tank, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel.
An Israeli soldier gestures towards a tank, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel.
Image: REUTERS/ Violeta Santos Moura/ File photo.

The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

The military did not immediately provide further details.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany