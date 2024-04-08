She said the truck driver and his passenger were forced out of the truck and into the bakkie, while the hijackers made off with the truck.
The driver and passenger were dropped off in New Brighton shortly after the incident, where they reported the hijacking to the police.
Members of the K9 Unit, with the assistance of Kabega Park police and a private security company, followed up on several leads.
“At about 9.30am, the truck was intercepted at Stanford Road, as it was leaving the N2.
“Two suspects were found inside the truck, along with a signal-jamming device,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said the truck still contained all its stock.
The suspects, aged 27 and 39, were arrested and would appear in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court later this week on a charge of truck hijacking.
HeraldLIVE
Dairy products recovered as Gqeberha police spoil suspected hijackers’ plans
Image: POP NUKOONRAT/123RF
There was no crying over spilt milk as Gqeberha police acted swiftly to intercept a hijacked truck carrying R500,000 worth of dairy products on Monday morning.
The quick reaction by the city’s K9 Unit, and members of the Kabega Park police station, spoilt the plans of the alleged hijackers after the truck was stolen in Kouga.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the truck was travelling from Coega towards St Francis Bay when the incident occurred at about 6.20am.
“Near the turn-off towards Jeffreys Bay, a charcoal-coloured Chevrolet utility bakkie swerved in front of the truck.
“Suspects inside the vehicle pointed a firearm at the truck driver and instructed him to pull over,” she said.
Police launch manhunt for suspects linked to murder of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs
She said the truck driver and his passenger were forced out of the truck and into the bakkie, while the hijackers made off with the truck.
The driver and passenger were dropped off in New Brighton shortly after the incident, where they reported the hijacking to the police.
Members of the K9 Unit, with the assistance of Kabega Park police and a private security company, followed up on several leads.
“At about 9.30am, the truck was intercepted at Stanford Road, as it was leaving the N2.
“Two suspects were found inside the truck, along with a signal-jamming device,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said the truck still contained all its stock.
The suspects, aged 27 and 39, were arrested and would appear in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court later this week on a charge of truck hijacking.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos