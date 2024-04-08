News

WATCH | Total solar eclipse darkens parts of northern Mexico

By TIMESLIVE - 08 April 2024
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Image: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Watch a live broadcast of a total solar eclipse casting shadows over northern Mexico on Monday.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon aligns precisely between the Earth and the sun, resulting in the Earth being enveloped in the moon's shadow during this celestial event.

Reuters

