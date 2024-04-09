RDP beneficiaries demand illegal occupants be removed from their houses

She lives in a shack in Duncan Village and said she could not reapply for a RDP house.
Scores of RDP beneficiaries led by nonprofit organisation National Community Dialogues marched to the human settlements department in East London on Monday to demand a solution to remove illegal occupants from their houses.
They decided to hold the protest march to the Chiselhurst offices after department and Buffalo City Municipality officials failed to show up at a meeting held in the Gompo Hall.
The beneficiaries said the government had failed to help them get their RDP houses back and had not dealt with the illegal occupations in Reeston, Ndancama and Fynbos.
Frustrated beneficiary Noloyiso Tokwe, 51, said her house in Reeston was illegally occupied.
She lives in a shack in Duncan Village and said she could not reapply for a RDP house.
“It is painful to wait for so many years for a house and when you think the worst is over, one discovers that their RDP house has been taken by someone else,” she said.
Tokwe vowed that if the issue was not sorted out, she would not vote in the upcoming elections.
“We need direction as to how this is going to be solved,” she said.
“I have been in and out of municipal offices seeking answers to the issue.
“It is as if there is no solution to this.”
Another affected beneficiary, Nomvuyiseko Nqwaba, 53, who lives in Mdantsane’s NU2 informal settlement, said her RDP house was in Unit P.
“It has been more than 10 years since I have been visiting different offices for solutions.
“All I am told is they cannot evict the illegal occupant because they would have the responsibility to find them shelter,” she said.
Nqwaba said she needed to move into her RDP house as her shack leaked when it rained.
“When I visited the house to speak to the person occupying it, I noticed they have electricity and water written under my name.
“I am not sure if they are paying for rates and if they don’t I will be liable for them the day I can get the house,” she said.
National Community Dialogues founder Leonard Ncumbese said representatives from the department and BCM had been asked in March to attend their meeting to try find a solution to the problem, but they did not pitch up.
“The solution proposed is to get beneficiaries into their RDP houses before the elections.
“We marched to the human settlements department to get answers as to why they made arrangements but did not show up,” he said.
“People are eager to get into their houses. They have title deeds and they are emotional about it.
“We are standing for social justice for the voiceless, the poor and marginalised by those that they voted for,” he said.
The mayor’s spokesperson, Bongani Fuzile, said BCM and the department had intervened to ensure the illegal occupants would be removed.
“The department opened a criminal case with the Scenery Park police for investigation and prosecution [on] a charge of contempt of court against those who reoccupied the units.
“After deliberations among the parties involved, it was resolved that the police be instructed to put the matter on hold for the parties to explore possible Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms to resolve the matter.
“Engagement with illegal occupants was conducted by the department.
“The illegal occupants acknowledged that they are not the correct beneficiaries, and they are willing to [vacate] units, provided there is a commitment by the municipality to allocate units for them as they are also in need of houses,” he said.
Fuzile said 103 illegal occupants had confirmed in writing that they were willing to vacate units.
“The municipality is currently making a plan for serviced land adjacent to Mtsotso which can accommodate 116 temporary shelters by the human settlements department.
“The 103 destitute beneficiaries will be relocated to these temporary shelters serviced by BCMM and the process of relocation will be led by BCMM.”
He said the municipality was busy with ensuring the correct beneficiaries took occupation of their RDP homes.
