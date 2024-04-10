We can’t rob BCM of big games — Mpengesi
Chippa boss wants to rotate clashes against Chiefs and Pirates between Gqeberha and East London
Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi is to ask the Nelson Mandela Bay metro to permit him to rotate the club’s home games against marquee sides Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates between Gqeberha and East London from next season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.