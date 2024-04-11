News

WATCH | Scenes from the memorial for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs

11 April 2024
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was gunned down in a hijacking in Johannesburg.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X

The memorial for slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs was attended by players of the club, management, technical staff, supporters and members of the football fraternity at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Fleurs was shot and murdered in a hijacking on April 3.

Chiefs' management members including marketing head Jessica Motaung and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior and members of the Fleurs family were among speakers.

Fleurs' agent Glyn Binkin, his previous club and academy Ubuntu FC and teammate from former club SuperSport United Jesse Donn also spoke.

