The memorial for slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs was attended by players of the club, management, technical staff, supporters and members of the football fraternity at FNB Stadium on Thursday.
Fleurs was shot and murdered in a hijacking on April 3.
Chiefs' management members including marketing head Jessica Motaung and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior and members of the Fleurs family were among speakers.
Fleurs' agent Glyn Binkin, his previous club and academy Ubuntu FC and teammate from former club SuperSport United Jesse Donn also spoke.
WATCH | Scenes from the memorial for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X
