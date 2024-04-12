Two Gauteng men in court for 'kidnapping' North West woman

Quick thinking by the son of a woman kidnapped from her home in Phokeng, North West, helped police trace and apprehend two men in Soshanguve, Gauteng, on Monday.
The 47-year-old woman was returning home from work when she was overpowered by five suspects in her driveway in the early hours of Monday. The men took her car, a Toyota Corolla, and forced her into their Mercedes-Benz and drove off.
“Her son who was concerned after his mother failed to return from work as usual and called her to check if everything was in order. Due to threats, the victim lied to her son and told him she took a neighbour to hospital,” North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said.
However, he realised something was wrong and activated the vehicle’s tracker system which indicated the vehicle was not at the hospital but in Mooinooi, 50km away. He then reported his mother as missing.
“Police activated various units, including crime intelligence, Mooinooi and Phokeng detective units, the tactical response team and the Tshwane metro police department.”
The woman’s car was found abandoned in Mooinooi. Information gathered identified the location of the Mercedes-Benz in Soshanguve. Police found the vehicle and arrested two suspects.
The woman was released unharmed later the same day at Akasia police station after she was warned to transfer money into the suspects’ account.
William Aphane, 31, and David Mashabela, 43, appeared in the Bafokeng magistrate’s court in Tlhabane on Friday on charges of kidnapping, pointing a firearm and armed robbery.
They were remanded until April 19 for their bail application.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena thanked those who helped in apprehending the suspects.
“He emphasised that one’s first line of protection is within his or her own home and encouraged family members to follow the example set by the 20-year-old man who took it upon himself to locate his mother,” Myburgh said.
TimesLIVE
Two Gauteng men in court for 'kidnapping' North West woman
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
