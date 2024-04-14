Two people were killed and one critically injured in a “horrific” accident involving a truck and a car between on the corner of Pine and Gardiner streets in the Durban CBD early on Sunday morning.
ALS Paramedics Medical Services said the crash occurred just before 3am.
ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a truck and car collided in the intersection, causing the truck to overturn.
Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that two males, believed to be in their 30s, had sustained critical injuries and there was nothing more they could do for them and they were both declared dead on the scene.
“One person was found to be entrapped in his vehicle and paramedics worked to stabilise the man in the vehicle while the Durban fire department used the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to try to extricate the patient. Once freed the man was loaded into an awaiting ambulance and rushed to a nearby Durban Hospital,” said Jamieson.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear and would be investigated by the police, he said.
Two dead after truck and car collide in Durban CBD
Image: Supplied
Two people were killed and one critically injured in a “horrific” accident involving a truck and a car between on the corner of Pine and Gardiner streets in the Durban CBD early on Sunday morning.
ALS Paramedics Medical Services said the crash occurred just before 3am.
ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a truck and car collided in the intersection, causing the truck to overturn.
Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that two males, believed to be in their 30s, had sustained critical injuries and there was nothing more they could do for them and they were both declared dead on the scene.
“One person was found to be entrapped in his vehicle and paramedics worked to stabilise the man in the vehicle while the Durban fire department used the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to try to extricate the patient. Once freed the man was loaded into an awaiting ambulance and rushed to a nearby Durban Hospital,” said Jamieson.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear and would be investigated by the police, he said.
Bloody Easter weekend on Eastern Cape roads as 25 confirmed dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos