Murder accused Werner de Jager, who was charged with killing his wife Liezel, a senior pastor at the NG Suidkus church in Amanzimtoti, died on Monday.
Correctional services department spokesperson Thulani Mdluli said De Jager had been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on April 5.
“[He died] in hospital after complications.”
De Jager was dealt a blow when Amanzimtoti magistrate Zama Nyuswa denied him bail in February after three months of court proceedings.
Liezel’s body was found in the suburb of Athlone Park shortly after she returned from her morning jog in October 2021. The couple had shared a home with two of their young children.
In her ruling, Nyuswa said his release would jeopardise the case as he could skip bail and interfere with the witnesses.
TimesLIVE
Alleged 'wife killer' Werner de Jager dies in hospital after illness
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
