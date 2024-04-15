A chilling video believed to be of a man behind a murder-suicide in Limpopo emerged on Monday, a day after the incident.
The man was linked to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend before he hung himself in nearby bushes at the weekend.
Limpopo police confirmed the incident which happened in Ga-Mashamothane village, Tubatse, on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police were called to the scene and found the body of a woman, believed to be in her late 20s, with multiple stab wounds outside a rented room.
“Police received information that the deceased's boyfriend, 36, was found hanging in nearby bushes. They found the deceased's vehicle parked on the roadside and his body hanging from a tree,” he said.
It is believed the boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend, dumped her body at the rented room and drove to bushes and hung himself, Ledwaba said.
Man linked to girlfriend’s murder ‘made explainer video’ before suicide
Image: 123RF
A chilling video believed to be of a man behind a murder-suicide in Limpopo emerged on Monday, a day after the incident.
The man was linked to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend before he hung himself in nearby bushes at the weekend.
Limpopo police confirmed the incident which happened in Ga-Mashamothane village, Tubatse, on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police were called to the scene and found the body of a woman, believed to be in her late 20s, with multiple stab wounds outside a rented room.
“Police received information that the deceased's boyfriend, 36, was found hanging in nearby bushes. They found the deceased's vehicle parked on the roadside and his body hanging from a tree,” he said.
It is believed the boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend, dumped her body at the rented room and drove to bushes and hung himself, Ledwaba said.
Metro cop, policeman arrested over fatal stabbing and assault
In the video, captured from a Facebook Live he did before his death, the man said he killed his girlfriend after he allegedly discovered she was cheating on him with her former schoolteacher.
He confirmed the two of them were drinking at the time but denied it had anything to do with the incident.
“I didn't kill her because I was drunk. I was angry. I've been hearing about what she's been doing for a long time but she was afraid to confess it to me,” he said.
The man is heard being questioned by someone off camera who asks him what he intends to do after her murder. He replies: “I'm going to kill myself, the same way I killed her. She didn't deserve it [so] I'm going to kill myself the same way.”
The person pleads with him to not go through with it, but he seems set on his intention and says he offered an explainer so people can know why he did what he did. He also says he will leave the video on his page as a “warning” to others.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be released.
Ledwaba confirmed a murder case and inquest have been opened for investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos