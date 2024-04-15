Her last moments alive were allegedly captured by her boyfriend, the father of her unborn child, Const Sizwe Ngema, who appeared in the Durban magistrate's court.
Ngema is charged with premeditated murder and theft.
The 27-year-old has been behind bars since handing himself over to authorities and made his first court appearance on April 2.
The matter had previously been postponed amid uncertainty about Ngema’s legal representative.
The issue of representation was resolved with the announcement of advocate Ravi Reddy as defence counsel during a brief appearance on Monday.
Reddy was appointed after Ngema’s application for a legal aid attorney was rejected.
Metro cop alleged to have recorded his colleague and lover's last moments alive makes brief court appearance
Image: Lwazi Hlangu
The family of the woman Durban metro police officer allegedly murdered by her boyfriend and colleague on Monday said they have nothing to discuss with the family of the accused.
Yolanda Bianca Khuzwayo, 23, succumbed to stab wounds in a flat on Joseph Nduli Street in the early hours of Easter Sunday.
Images and videos of her final moments, with the knife still stuck in her neck, were allegedly shared with her family and friends and widely distributed on social media.
Her last moments alive were allegedly captured by her boyfriend, the father of her unborn child, Const Sizwe Ngema, who appeared in the Durban magistrate's court.
Ngema is charged with premeditated murder and theft.
The 27-year-old has been behind bars since handing himself over to authorities and made his first court appearance on April 2.
The matter had previously been postponed amid uncertainty about Ngema’s legal representative.
The issue of representation was resolved with the announcement of advocate Ravi Reddy as defence counsel during a brief appearance on Monday.
Reddy was appointed after Ngema’s application for a legal aid attorney was rejected.
The matter was postponed to April 29 for a formal bail application.
Mpume Khuzwayo, the victim’s aunt, said they were disappointed by the constant postponements but respected the court processes.
“The law must take its course. As a family there is nothing we can do except come and attend, as painful as that is. The more it drags on, it’s painful for us who lost a family member, but we don’t have any control on what the law does. As long [as] we get justice.”
Khuzwayo said they suspected Ngema was “manipulating” Yolanda.
She reiterated the statement made by Lindiwe, Yolanda’s other aunt, that Yolanda was ready to come forward about the abuse she was allegedly suffering at the hands of the accused on the day she was killed.
“The family of the accused has not reached out to us and I think it's better that way.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos