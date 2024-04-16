Mkhwebane’s urgent challenge of nonpayment of gratuity postponed

“One of the things we will insist on is the issue of costs because this is an urgent application. This is somebody whose livelihood is affected and this runaround has been going on since September last year.
“For people to wait a month to do anything. Only last Thursday did we hear from anybody in this matter,” he said.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, for the public protector's office, insisted if the issue of costs is to be heard it must be in conjunction with urgency.
“Otherwise costs must be reserved to be decided by whoever decides the main application. There is no way we can separate costs from urgency because the first question is why did the applicant enrol [the urgent application]?” he said.
Collis asked the parties to address a letter to her by Wednesday, “indicating what issues you would want the court to adjudicate further and what consensus, if any, you've reached around the ring court and how the matter is to progress.
“We are standing the matter down until Thursday for hearing. The parties recording they had undertaken to address a letter to the court by tomorrow [Wednesday] midday to lineate the issues the court will ... determine on Thursday. The costs are reserved until then.”
Mkhwebane was impeached by parliament last year, rendering her ineligible to receive the payout, the protector’s office said. She was removed as the public protector in September by the National Assembly, with 318 MPs voting for her removal against 43 who voted to keep her. One MP abstained.
President Cyril Ramaphosa removed her a day later.
