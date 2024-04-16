On Monday night, eight children and two adults were transferred to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus from a local clinic on Monday night.
Scores of preschool children in Soweto admitted to hospital after they 'mistook rat poison for sweets'
Since October last year, 863 food-borne incidents were recorded, resulting in 11 deaths.
Image: File/ Ziphozonke Lushaba
The Gauteng health department has expressed concern about the alarming rise in incidents of food poisoning, the latest of which saw 51 people referred to two hospitals on Monday.
Among them were 41 children aged between three and five who had allegedly consumed rat poison after mistaking it for sweets.
The toddlers were rushed to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for medical care.
“Upon medical examination, 17 were admitted for overnight observation, while the remaining 24 were discharged home in a satisfactory condition,” the department said.
This incident reportedly took place at a preschool, and investigations were being conducted to establish more facts.
