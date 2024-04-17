Housing and utilities increased by 5.9% year-on-year and contributed 1.4 percentage points to the CPI.
CPI inflation dips back to 5.3% in March — Stats SA
Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says annual consumer price index (CPI) inflation dropped from 5.6% in February to 5.3% in March, returning to the level it settled at in January.
In its report on annual CPI data released on Wednesday, Stats SA said the main contributors to the 5.3% annual inflation rate were:
“In March the annual inflation rate for goods was 5.7%, down from 6.2% in February, and for services it was 5.0%, up from 4.9% in February.”
