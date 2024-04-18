Life imprisonment for man who raped girl, 7, walking home from school

The Volksrust regional court on Thursday sentenced Walter Sibusiso Mazibuko to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl nine years ago.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Mazibuko, 36, pleaded guilty.

The incident happened March 18 2015, when Mazibuko accosted the girl who was on her way home from school.



“The accused took the victim's shoe, threw it into a stream and ordered the victim to fetch it. He then followed the victim and raped her,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.