Trial date set for men accused of robbing and killing MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika
Engineering lecturer was kidnapped on May 28 last year
A trial date has been set for four men charged with murdering and robbing senior Mangosuthu University of Technology electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika.
Dwarika, 63, was kidnapped on May 28 last year and later found dead.
Siyabonga Freeman Mahaye, 35, Thobani Mhlongo, 23, Kwanele Makhaye, 29, and Sihle Mkhize, 23, made a brief appearance before Durban high court judge Jacqueline Herques who set down the trial for October 7 to November 1 in the Scottburgh high court.
The men face kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder charges.
Charges were withdrawn against a fifth accused, Siyabonga Justice Mkhize, who was granted bail, for insufficient evidence.
According to the indictment, Dwarika owned property at 61 Maynard Road in Sea Cow Lake while he lived on another property in Verulam, north of Durban. Dwarika was renovating the Sea Cow Lake property as he intended to sell it to a tenant, identified as Pastor Miya. However, renovations were marred by the continued theft of materials.
During 2022, as per a suggestion from Miya, Mahaye, Mhlongo and Makhaye were given permission to live at the house on condition they ensured the house was safe and helped with the renovations, pending a sale. In terms of the agreement, they would not pay rent and Dwarika would pay for the renovations and give them money on a casual basis.
Despite the trio living on the property, the theft continued which led to Dwarika evicting them on May 26.
Two days later, Dwarika visited the property to install a security gate. He was accosted by the trio who forced him into the rear seat of his vehicle before driving off with him.
Dwarika was forced to give them his ATM card and PIN, prompting the trio to withdraw money and make various purchases with the money. Mahaye retained the bank card before parting with the other two.
Some time later, Mkhize joined Mhlongo and Makhaye, who held Dwarika captive at knife point and demanded more money.
They then drove Dwarika to an isolated spot in Inanda where they forced him into a bushy area and slit his throat.
Dwarika’s vehicle was then set alight.
His remains were recovered on June 3. A postmortem revealed Dwarika’s cause of death was partial decapitation after his throat was slit.
The state maintains that all the four accused acted in common purpose.
