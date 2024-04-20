A Greenbushes resident died after being electrocuted at his home on Saturday morning.
Masixole Elton Nombewu, 26, was found on the roof of the flatlet he was renting with wires in hand, at about 2am.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Nombewu was allegedly attempting an illegal electrical connection between a house and the flatlet when the incident occurred.
"The occupant of the main house in Couta Street, Kuyga, Greenbushes, alleges that she heard the dogs barking early this morning," he said.
"And on going outside she found the tenant of the flatlet lying lifeless on the flat roof with wires in his hands.
"It was attached to a live connection point at the main house and is suspected that his intention was to install an illegal connection to his flatlet."
An inquest docket was opened and is being investigated by Kabega Park police.
Gqeberha man electrocuted while 'installing illegal connection'
Image: Thulani Mbele
