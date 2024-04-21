Nzimande on Sunday said he had become aware of honorary doctorates awarded to some of the country's top celebrities by Trinity.
“According to our records as the department of higher education & training, Trinity International Bible University is not a registered private higher education institution. Trinity International Bible University is therefore not authorised to offer any qualifications, including honorary degrees.
“We also wish to state that, as the department, we have written to Trinity International University before and warned them about continuing to operate illegally and for them to regularise their operations. We have also asked the Council on Higher Education (CHE) for guidance on how honorary qualifications should be offered and by who. As the department, we have nothing against Trinity International Bible University or the celebrities they have chosen to honour,” said the department's spokesperson Veli Mbele.
He said the department was “deeply disturbed by the persistent disregard for the department's regulations by the management of Trinity International Bible University”.
“The department is considering more comprehensive and decisive action against Trinity International Bible University and all other individuals or institutions, who continue to undermine the department's regulations. As the department of higher education & training, we are willing to engage with Trinity International Bible University and the celebrities they have honoured to better explain our position.
“Most importantly, as the department of higher education & training, we have a legal responsibility to protect the integrity of our qualifications and that of our post-school education and training system,” Mbele said.
SowetanLIVE
Sello’s PhD from bogus college, Nzimande confirms
Deputy News Editor
Image: x
Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande says Trinity International Bible University which conferred an honorary doctorate on actor Sello Maake kaNcube is not registered and therefore has no authority to offer any qualifications.
On Saturday, Maake kaNcube posted a number of pictures quoting a Bible verse as he celebrated the honorary doctorate.
“Look at God! It’s now Dr Sello Maake kaNcube Someone please tell my co-pilot Pearl Mbewe Maake KaNcube @Solopearl [wife] that she is no longer travelling this life journey with a national treasure only but with an honourable DR!” Maake kaNcube wrote on social media platform X.
Some social media users questioned the honorary doctorate.
Nzimande on Sunday said he had become aware of honorary doctorates awarded to some of the country's top celebrities by Trinity.
“According to our records as the department of higher education & training, Trinity International Bible University is not a registered private higher education institution. Trinity International Bible University is therefore not authorised to offer any qualifications, including honorary degrees.
“We also wish to state that, as the department, we have written to Trinity International University before and warned them about continuing to operate illegally and for them to regularise their operations. We have also asked the Council on Higher Education (CHE) for guidance on how honorary qualifications should be offered and by who. As the department, we have nothing against Trinity International Bible University or the celebrities they have chosen to honour,” said the department's spokesperson Veli Mbele.
He said the department was “deeply disturbed by the persistent disregard for the department's regulations by the management of Trinity International Bible University”.
“The department is considering more comprehensive and decisive action against Trinity International Bible University and all other individuals or institutions, who continue to undermine the department's regulations. As the department of higher education & training, we are willing to engage with Trinity International Bible University and the celebrities they have honoured to better explain our position.
“Most importantly, as the department of higher education & training, we have a legal responsibility to protect the integrity of our qualifications and that of our post-school education and training system,” Mbele said.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos