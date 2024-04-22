Soulful Sundays are coming back — at new venue
Popular music, food and fashion festival moving to Ntabozuko
East London’s Soulful Sundays, which left thousands of music lovers thrilled, will soon be making its return. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.