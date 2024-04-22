Villages to benefit from borehole water
R4m groundwater development project to bring relief to Port St Johns residents
Despite boasting some of the biggest rivers and countless smaller streams, hordes of residents in Port St Johns, dubbed the “Crown Jewel of the Wild Coast”, are buckling under the strain of acute water shortages...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.