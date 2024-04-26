Promises of Freedom Charter nearly met — ANC

As the country celebrates 30 years of democracy, the ruling party in the Eastern Cape believes it has almost perfected the implementation of the Freedom Charter.
Speaking to the Daily Dispatch this week, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi believed the party should be scored 9/10 in terms of the implementation of policies that matched the vision of the Freedom Charter.
The party was only lagging behind when it came to crime, but the rest of the promises in the Freedom Charter, including education and health, had been met.
This was despite difficulties faced by the province, including budget shortfalls in departments such as health, which led to contractors either threatening to stop working or reduce services until they were paid.
Challenges in the department of education included its troubled scholar transport services, school nutrition and school infrastructure, with mud structures and pit toilets still in use.
But Ngcukayitobi said these were operational issues.
“I was speaking broadly about policies and their impact. Because we have introduced wide-ranging initiatives to improve the system, there are areas that are lagging.
“Part of that is the critical capacity to manage the affairs of the public, among those who are public servants.”
Ngcukayitobi said the ANC was happy that the country was celebrating 30 years of democracy.
Constitutionalism, the rule of law and human rights were enjoyed by South Africans beyond boundaries of race and class, and the fact there was no threat of war in SA was testament to the country’s democracy and freedom.
The ANC had made strides in fighting chronic illnesses associated with hunger.
He attributed this to intervention by the state through social welfare and the Expanded Public Works Programme. He also cited the school nutrition programme.
In addition, there had been an increased matric pass rate, provision of state funding for tertiary education, delivery of RDP houses and an improved quality of life since 1994.
In addition, the number of employed people had increased.
“From 45.8% that were unemployed in 2020, currently we are at 38.8% and the likelihood of that going down is very high.”
But Ngcukayitobi’s glowing vision was not shared by many.
Political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka believed that though strides had been made since 1994, there was an issue with the quality and reliability of services.
“Industrial parks were allowed to collapse in places like Mthatha, Gcuwa and Dimbaza.
“Rural agriculture was allowed to collapse first before concerted efforts — which I acknowledge — were being made to revive it.
“Some of these efforts are riddled with allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
“But there have been some exciting projects in areas such as Ngcobo, Matatiele and Mbizana where the government is attempting to enable rural small-scale farmers to become commercial farmers,” he said.
Financial analyst Duma Gqubule said: “Over the past 15 years, the provincial economy has created only 4,000 jobs, while the labour force increased by 453,000 people.
“From the fourth quarter of 2008 to the fourth quarter of 2023, the number of unemployed people increased to 1.2-million from 749,000.
“The unemployment rate soared to 47.1% from 35.8% during the same period.
“As a result, 5.4-million people — 72% of the population — lived in poverty in 2022 and 42% of households said social grants were their main source of income.
“We cannot continue like this. But the ANC’s 2024 manifesto made me want to weep as it just repeated the same promises it made three decades ago.”
He said people wanted jobs, but the ANC promised “work opportunities” or “piece jobs”.
The official opposition DA also did not agree with Ngcukayitobi.
Provincial chair Yusuf Cassim said the Eastern Cape faced severe poverty, high unemployment, especially among the youth, rampant violent crime, a collapsing economy and failing local government.
Residents also faced a cost-of-living crisis, unreliable provision of electricity and water, failing health care and education, poor road and rail infrastructure, and a wide range of societal issues.
“These issues are interrelated and have significant negative impacts on the safety, security and wellbeing of residents, their access to basic services, and the overall economic development of the province.”
UDM provincial spokesperson Bulelani Bobotyane said the province’s democratic journey has been marked both by strides forward and formidable challenges.
“On the positive side, democracy has ushered in increased political freedom and expanded opportunities for civic participation.
“The issue of pit latrines, particularly in regions like the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo ... is a stark reminder of the systemic inequalities that continue to plague our society.
“Questions arise: Is this the democracy that leaves us in the dark because of Eskom load-shedding?
“Is this the same freedom that denies students access to higher learning institutions due to a lack of registration fees?
“Is this the democracy that perpetuates poverty and joblessness?
“Is this the same freedom that fosters corruption, undermining the gains of our hard-fought freedom struggle?”
EFF provincial secretary Simthembile Madikizela said the past 30 years had seen anything but freedom, worsening “the situation of the black people especially in the Eastern Cape”.
The province was losing people to other provinces in search of greener pastures, while many people were losing jobs and hospitals faced staff shortages.
There was also crumbling infrastructure.
“We can only acknowledge there is a fiction that says we are free but in reality we are not free until we achieve economic freedom.
“We can’t celebrate that we have achieved freedom. We need our people to be liberated economically.
“When we achieve that we will be able to celebrate. Political freedom has done little for our people.”
