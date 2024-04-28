News

Five killed in crash outside Belfast in Mpumalanga

The mangled remains of two cars that crashed outside Belfast on Saturday night, leaving five people dead.
Five people have died in a horrific car crash on the N4 in Wonderfontein near Belfast, the Mpumalanga department of community safety said on Sunday. 

The incident happened on Saturday night.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said a Volkswagen Polo crashed into a Chevrolet light delivery vehicle. 

Four people died on the scene while the fifth victim, the driver of the Polo, later died in hospital.

Two people injured in the accident remain in hospital.

“It is not clear as to what caused the crash. However, it is suspected one of the drivers may have lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road before crashing into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The investigation is already under way,” said Mmusi. 

Meanwhile, acting MEC for community safety. Busisiwe Shiba said motorists should always obey the rules, adding that most crashes were avoidable. 

