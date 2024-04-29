The Gauteng department of health on Monday expressed its concern over the growing number of teenage pregnancies in the province.
In a statement, the office of MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said there was also an increase in the number of termination of pregnancies recorded.
“A total of 24,941 deliveries and TOPs were recorded in facilities across the province during the 2022/23 period. This data shows an increase of 496 cases compared to the 24,445 recorded in the previous year (2021/22),” the department said.
The girls involved were between the ages of 10 and 19.
The department is to release a multisectoral intervention plan aimed at addressing what it described as a “pressing issue”.
This is scheduled to take place in Benoni on Friday.
A rise in teenage pregnancies and abortions in Gauteng, with highest number of cases in Ekurhuleni
Image: File/ Theo Jeptha
“The launch will outline the strategic objectives of the plan and highlight collaborative efforts being undertaken to address the issue of teenage pregnancy in the province,” the department said.
It listed Ekurhuleni as the district with the highest number of incidents.
It recorded 6,670 cases. It was followed by Johannesburg with 6,069 and Tshwane with 4,858 cases. The West Rand recorded 1,729 and Sedibeng 1,429 teenage deliveries among 10 to 19-year-old girls.
