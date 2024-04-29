A high-speed car chase ending in a shoot-out between police and robbery suspects left three men dead on Sunday night.
Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects
Image: SAPS
A high-speed car chase ending in a shoot-out between police and robbery suspects left three men dead on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the gang, who allegedly posed as police officers to stop motorists, was believed to be responsible for "blue light" robberies on the N3 between Villiers and Heidelberg.
They were intercepted by a multidisciplinary team on the N3 at Grootvlei in Mpumalanga.
"The vehicle was spotted with blue lights on. The suspects saw the police and sped away, resulting in a high-speed chase towards Zonkizizwe in Ekurhuleni.
"The suspects started shooting at the team and the team retaliated. Three suspects were fatally shot and one suspect managed to flee the scene on foot."
Muridili said police seized two unlicensed firearms, ammunition and blue lights.
"The crime scene management team combed the scene for evidence and the vehicle was taken to the vehicle crime investigation unit for analysis."
