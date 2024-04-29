Flu season loading: Vulnerable groups urged to vaccinate

The health department is urging South Africans to take precautionary measures to protect themselves against respiratory infections expected to increase in winter.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is now at peak circulation while influenza infections are starting to increase, department spokesperson Foster Mohale said. Covid-19 is also continuing to circulate at low levels.
“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has a surveillance system which monitors the circulation of respiratory viruses throughout the country and has notified the department it is now the peak season of RSV which can be confused by some people with Covid-19 or SARS-CoV-2 because of common symptoms.
“The RSV virus causes illness mainly in young children but also contributes to respiratory illness in older individuals. Influenza season usually follows RSV and we are starting to see an increase in cases.
“While most diseases caused by influenza — RSV and SARS-CoV-2 viruses are mild — these viruses may cause severe illness and even death, particularly in individuals with conditions placing them at high risk of severe disease.”
Image: 123RF/milkos
The influenza season is expected to start in the next few weeks and it is advisable for people, especially those at high risk of severe influenza — adults aged 65 and older, people with underlying illnesses such as heart and lung disease, people living with HIV and tuberculosis, and pregnant women — to get the influenza vaccine to prevent severe health complications in case they contract this virus, Mohale said.
Influenza vaccine is available in public clinics free of charge (on a first-come, first-served basis) to people in the risk groups.
The vaccine can also be purchased in the private sector at pharmacies, including for those who do not fall into one of the risk groups but would like to protect themselves from influenza.
People infected with influenza are usually contagious for three to eight days. Preventive measures such as wearing masks and social distancing are recommended. Those with flu are asked to:
TimesLIVE
