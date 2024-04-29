Meth said the department would provide counselling services to traumatised staff.
Security guard, 40, killed in Ngqeleni robbery
Five computers stolen from Maqanyeni Clinic late on Friday
A male security guard was shot dead and his female colleague left traumatised after gunmen broke into a rural clinic in the Eastern Cape and stole equipment.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the incident happened at the Maqanyeni Clinic in Ngqeleni at about 11pm on Friday.
“A 40-year-old security guard who was on guard duties ... was fatally shot after four suspects demanded entry. Upon refusal, one suspect opened fire, killing the guard instantly.
“The unknown suspects allegedly took away five computers from the clinic and vanished. No-one has been arrested yet and the investigation continues,” Mawisa said.
The deceased has been identified as Dakhile Ngobe, a father of four girls.
His wife Yonela said her husband was happy when he left home for work hours before she received a call that he had been gunned down.
“He was a provider and a breadwinner. We were all relying on him as none of us are working. Now he is gone, we have no other source of income.”
She said their funeral policy lapsed a month ago.
“Now we don't know how we will bury him.”
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth was left devastated by the incident.
“We have learnt with shock the killing of the security guard at the hands of vicious criminals with no regard for human life. We send our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” she said.
The MEC called on the police to leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to book.
“Communities should also work with authorities to ensure that the people behind this heinous crime are arrested.
“When our facilities and healthcare workers are attacked, it is the communities that will suffer.
“We are calling on communities to protect our staff, including security guards at our facilities.”
Meth said the department would provide counselling services to traumatised staff.
Acting head of the department Miyakazi Nokwe on Saturday visited Ngobe's family as well as the family of his female colleague.
Tyelovuyo Buhlungu, the director and owner of the Tyeks Security Services who employed the guards, was left traumatised.
“This has affected workers and our hearts go to the family of the deceased guard,” Buhlungu said.
He said the gunmen found their way inside the clinic yard by cutting the perimeter fence.
“The two guards, who were in the guardhouse, were tied up using cable ties.
“The female guard was taken to the clinic, which the robbers entered by breaking the glass doors with a fire extinguisher.
One of the perpetrators reportedly stayed back with the male guard.
“He [allegedly] told others that he had shot dead the male guard because he was trying to fight him.
“Other suspects were not happy that he had [allegedly] killed someone and scolded him in front of the female guard as they were saying they did not want anyone to die,” Buhlungu said.
He called for justice for the guards and said “the quicker police make arrests, the better for all of us”.
Maqanyeni Clinic committee chair Yoliswa Kula said the incident had left the community devastated.
“He was a very humble person, a people’s person. This is family man who has a wife, three children and was also looking after his elderly mother.
“This is a big blow not only to his family but to the whole community. We call upon police to make arrest,” Kula said.
