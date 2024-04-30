Mandela era employed cadres but Zuma did cronyism: Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela believes when she was first appointed in the department of justice to work in drafting policies and laws during Nelson Mandela's presidency, it was “probably a case of cadre deployment”. But, Madonsela suggested, cadre deployment differs from the recent controversial impressions.

She said during Mandela's time the deployment process appointed “highly skilled and trained” people. The appointment of the late anti-apartheid lawyer Dullah Omar as minister of justice, the late Dr Zola Skweyiya, who had an LLD qualification, as public service and administration minister, and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as health minister were some of her examples of effective cadre deployment during Mandela's tenure.

“The height of cadre deployment was during Nelson Mandela's tenure. My first deployment to the department of justice would have probably been cadre deployment, even though it might have not been from a committee [political committee],” Madonsela said in an interview with television channel Newzroom Afrika.

Cadre deployment is different from cronyism, which means the appointment of relatives, friends and associates to positions without considering qualifications. Cronyism was practised by former president Jacob Zuma during the state capture years, she said.