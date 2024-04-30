News

Ramaphosa to honour writer and journalist Nontando ‘Noni’ Jabavu

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 30 April 2024

Legendary Eastern Cape writer and journalist Nontando “Noni” Jabavu will be honoured posthumously with the Order of  Ikhamanga in gold by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'